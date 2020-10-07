Clerk’s office prepares for general election, Deadline for requesting absentee, ballots is Friday

If you want to cast an absentee ballot in the Nov. 3 general election, the deadline to request one via the state’s website – www.govoteky.com – is a minute before midnight Friday, Oct. 9. Voters who prefer to request a ballot via the county clerk’s office must do so by 5:30 p.m. that day, according to County Clerk Sandy Jones. (The clerk’s number is 873-3421.) In-person voting will begin Oct. 13 in the Woodford County Courthouse. The hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Jones said the Saturday hours could be expanded. “Since we’ve never had Saturday voting before, I’m not really sure how well accepted it’s going to be, but if the demand is there and the people are still coming, we’re definitely not going to close down …” she said. People who’d rather drop off their absentee ballot in person can do so beginning Tuesday, Oct. 13 in drop boxes in the courthouse and, in another first, in the Midway Branch Library. Both will receive video surveillance, she said. Jones said voting in the Nov. 3 election will be different than in the June 23 primary because county clerks are operating under different emergency orders from the governor, state Board of Elections and Kentucky’s secretary of state. “The early voting has been extended and … it’s truly early voting in every sense of the word. You don’t have to meet certain requirements; you don’t have to make an appointment. All you have to do is have the desire to vote and show up with an ID that day,” she said. Early voters will be asked to wear a protective mask, and county clerk employees will be wearing them, too. “We will be practicing all of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines …” Jones said. Among those are plexiglass in front of clerk’s employees, social distancing, and gloves for voters so when they touch the E-poll book to sign in, they’re not touching surfaces other voters have touched. As for voting in-person on Election Day, Jones said there will be nine voting machines at Falling Springs Arts and Recreation Center (up from five for the primary) and two at the courthouse (up from one for the primary). Midway city voters An already busy time for Jones and her staff got busier last week when a state contractor mistakenly sent absentee ballots to Midway city voters that didn’t include city council candidates, Jones said. Midway Mayor Grayson Vandegrift wrote that Jones was “working feverishly to get the corrected ballots out and I have complete and total confidence in her, her office and this election.” Jones told the Sun that the contractor mailed county ballots to Midway city voters due to a problem interfacing with information in a new E-poll book. She said when Vandegrift told her of the problem, she immediately called the state Board of Elections and the vendor. “And we moved forward to contact each voter who received a county ballot … The email explained to them what the mistake was, how it would be rectified, with the assurance that they would receive a supplemental ballot. It was printed the same day we found out about this,” Jones said. Voters who’d already mailed their first ballot were told they could mail the second to the clerk’s office, and both will be counted. Nobody will be able to vote twice in the same race, she said. “One of them was a normal county ballot, the other them was just for city council,” Jones said. She said people who want to make sure their absentee ballot has reached her office can do so at www.govoteky.com. “There’s a tracking mechanism … on your label that you can track your ballot, just like an overnight package,” Jones said.