Vandegrift announces ‘safe zones’ for Trick or Treat

During Monday’s brief meeting of the Midway City Council, Mayor Grayson Vandegrift said special accommodations for the expanded Trick or Treat Oct. 31 will include “safe zones” for children. At the last council meeting, a proposal by Councilmember Stacy Thurman to expand hours to 4 to 8 p.m. passed 5 to 0. She said many Midway trick or treaters come from other areas, and allowing it to last four hours, rather than two, would help prevent sidewalks from getting crowded. Monday, Vandegrift said he was working with churches to establish stations for children that will feature candy and safe games. He said he’d release more details next week. Imperial Asphalt The council unanimously approved an encroachment permit for Imperial Asphalt at 775 McKinney Avenue in Midway Station to allow the company to build an entrance for construction vehicles. Vandegrift said the company is ready to break ground and will employ 15 to 20 people. RunTheBluegrass, East Stephens Street Early in the meeting, Versailles Assistant Police Chief Rob Young briefed the council on Saturday’s RunTheBluegrass mini-marathon, for which his department and Woodford Sheriff’s deputies provided traffic control. The race began and ended at The Kentucky Castle, and Young said the event, which was expected to attract 1,000 runners, showed off the county’s beautiful countryside. Vandegrift said the department has done a great job enforcing the speed limit (see story on front page) and asked if officers could focus more on East Stephens Street near Midway University, where he said speeding is still a problem. Young said they would. Animal ordinance The council unanimously approved an ordinance revamping the city’s animal-related laws to more closely align them with the county’s. The measure is designed to, among other things, make the job of the county’s Animal Control officers easier.