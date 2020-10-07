WHF still supporting efforts to improve community’s health

With proceeds from the 2005 sale of the former Woodford Hospital property (now Bluegrass Community Hospital), the Woodford Health Foundation continues supporting many initiatives to address unmet health needs in the community, board President Ashley Keith said. The seven-member, all-volunteer Woodford Health Foundation (WHF) board receives funding requests for many different community health initiatives, Keith said. He said so far the WHF has awarded a total of $464,392.90 to a variety of programs and initiatives, including Backpack Buddies and Girls on the Run in the public schools. The Woodford County Health Department’s HANDS program, which provides a variety of services to first-time parents, also received funding ($3,000) from the WHF. “We’re happy to use the remaining money that was left over from the sale (of Woodford Hospital) to provide (funding to support) initiatives for local health concerns – things that don’t have a lot of funding that are a need,” Keith said. Fortunately, the WHF has invested wisely and will be able to continue supporting initiatives – particularly those helping kids and youth organizations, including DARE, Keith said. The WHF has funded thousands of dollars in scholarships in recent years to ensure youth can participate in a variety of programs offered by Versailles-Woodford County Parks and Recreation, he said. Nearly $3,000 was awarded to the parks department in 2007 for a handicap door at Falling Springs Arts and Recreation Center, he added. Beginning in 2005, a grassroots effort to bring a nursing home to Midway has been supported by a total of $153,000 in WHF awards, while indigent care at Bluegrass Community Hospital received $31,001 in funding in 2005 and 2006. More recently, the WHF awarded Mentors & Meals $5,000 to support its Thursday dinner box program, which delivers the ingredients for an additional meal for middle school families to eat over the weekend, said Lisa Johnson, founder and executive director of Mentors & Meals. “That was just a really creative way to help get food in the hands of our families,” she explained, “and also create a way for either the students or parents to cook a meal together and maybe learn a new recipe during this COVID time.” The Mentors & Meals nonprofit program’s 144 volunteers dedicated 5,455 hours this year to enhance the academic achievement of middle school students through mentoring and meals, Johnson said. The Woodford Health Foundation awarded $19,000 to Spark Community Café to purchase an Italian stone conveyor pizza oven, which was a way to ensure local youth facing food insecurity will eat meals containing fresh produce, said Kyle Fannin, co-executive director of the board that oversees the nonprofit restaurant’s mission to feed the hungry. Our pizzas are “loaded down with whatever’s seasonal and (kids) love it,” said Fannin, a former Woodford County High School teacher. One of the biggest advantages of a conveyor oven is being able to crank out enough pizzas to feed 15 to 20 kids. They are used to eating fast food and consume about 80 to 90 percent of the meals served at Spark Community Café, he explained. If they couldn’t get their pizza fast, “they wouldn’t be coming back,” and Spark Community Café would not have been able to afford a conveyor oven without the WHF award, Fannin said. Ashley said any organization or group wanting to request funds from the Woodford Health Foundation may contact him at Crossroads Veterinary Clinic, 859-873-6463, and he will provide a request form so they can explain how they plan to spend the dollars if awarded. The WHF board meets quarterly to discuss funding requests. “We are accountable to the community, and we want to make sure that we are good stewards of where that money goes,” Keith said, “because it really belongs to the community.” Even so, he added, “It’s fulfilling that you get to help other people … We feel like we can help fill those needs that go unmet …”